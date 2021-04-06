Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Knight Salem Hamad Malhouf Al Ketbi gifted the “SS” stables of Sultan Ali Al Sabousi the title of the Special Stables race for a distance of 120 km, which was held today in the Dubai International City of Endurance, at the conclusion of the activities of the fourteenth edition of the Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The festival’s activities were organized by the Dubai Equestrian Club, in cooperation with the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and included, in addition to the private stables race, 3 other races: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup for a distance of 160 km, the main event in the festival, a women’s race, and another dedicated to mares only , And both are for a distance of 120 km. Al-Ketbi managed to achieve the title of the special stables race, which witnessed the participation of 237 riders, on horseback, “Tantawi”, recording a time of 4:18:03 hours, and an average speed of 27.90 km / hour. Muhammad Saleh Al-Attas came second on the “Sha Eclipse” stables Al Hazm 4 with a time of 4:21:04 hours.

The race was strong and fast, and it was clear from the start that jockey Salem Malhouf was keen to win, as he was a runner-up in the first and second stages, and then rose to the top in the third and penultimate stage, to be the first starting point for the last stage that you dominate with ease, recording his first victory this season. After the end of the race, Dr. Ghanem Muhammad Al-Hajri, Secretary-General of the Equestrian Federation, and Major General Khabir Muhammad Issa Al-Adab, member of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Equestrian Club, Director General of the club, crowned the top three winners with cups. In addition to the cups, valuable cash prizes were allocated to the winners, as the first place won 200,000 dirhams, the second 180,000 dirhams, while the third won 160,000 dirhams, and the fourth to the 70th place holders received cash prizes ranging from 50,000 to 30,000 Dirhams.