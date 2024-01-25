There SS106 Taranto-Reggio Calabriaknown as the “road of death”, will be transformed into a real one highway with high safety and modernity standards. This transformation is part of the provisions of Meloni governmentwhich allocated investments in the construction of the Pont on the Strait of Messina (2024-2032). There Law no. 197 of 29 December 2022which includes the State's multi-year forecast budget for the three-year period 2023-2025, in fact provides for a financing of three billion euros for works to convert the SS106 into a motorway.

SS 106

The Strada Statale 106 (SS 106) is one of the main Italian state roads that runs along the Ionian coast of Calabria. Its total length is approx 491 kilometers: starts from Villa San Giovanni, near Reggio Calabria, and extends north along the coast, passing through numerous towns and coastal towns along the way to Taranto. It is also known as the “Ionian Road” because it follows the Ionian coast of Calabria and crosses several Calabrian provinces, including Reggio Calabria, Catanzaro and Crotone. It is a traffic route of national importance and is included in the European road E90.

Being a coastal road, the SS 106 connects many seaside resorts and villages along its route. Its importance is not only linked to tourism, but also to the transport of goods and the connection of communities along the coast. Like many roads in Italy, the SS 106 is subject to heavy traffic especially during the tourist season in August.

SS 106 Jonica motorway

The SS 106 Jonica it will be a highway. It is currently one 480 km long state roadwhich connects Reggio Calabria to Taranto crossing the Ionian coast of Calabria, Basilicata and part of Puglia.

It constitutes a traffic route of national importance and is part of the European road E90.

The interventions planned by ANAS for the modernization of the SS 106 Jonica

It is a fundamental artery for the connection between Calabria and Puglia, as well as between highways A2 and A14, the SS 106 crosses several regions, playing a crucial role in local and internal transport between different areas, including the Sibaritide, the Crotone area, the Catanzaro Ionian area, Locride and the south-eastern side of Aspromonte.

Works SS 106 Jonica

The work to convert the SS106 Taranto-Reggio Calabria on a highway are already underway between Sibari and Rosetowhile those deals between Crotone and Catanzaro. The section is well underway and completing between Vibo and Soverato. The new routes include two 3.75 meter lanes in each direction.

The SS106 Taranto-Reggio Calabria benefits from 15 billion in investments

After the completion of the stretch from Sibari to Catanzaro, the next interventions will be concentrated on the last stretch from Catanzaro to Reggio Calabriawith a total investment of 15 billion eurosa sum greater than the cost of the Strait Bridge.

