Petronas SRT has confirmed that Jake Dixon will still be riding the second Yamaha M1 in MotoGP also in the Aragon Grand Prix, which will also feature John McPhee’s Moto2 debut. The British driver made his debut last weekend at the British Grand Prix, replacing the injured Franco Morbidelli in the Malaysian team’s M1 “B-Spec”.

Previously, the Italian rider’s place had been taken by Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow in the two races in Austria, but Maverick Vinales’ subsequent exit from the Factory Team forced the Iwata brand to recall the Briton to its top team.

This opened the doors of MotoGP to Dixon, who was already defending the team’s colors in Moto2, but his debut was not particularly exciting: for him the Silverstone race ended in last position, with a delay of over 50 seconds, even though he too is among the riders who have suffered a collapse in the grip of the rear tire.

During the Silverstone weekend, the team led by Razlan Razali had tried to offer the same opportunity also to his other rider in Moto2, the Spanish Xavi Vierge, who however declined the proposal to make his MotoGP debut at Aragon, believing that a “one shot” would have risked being more damaging to his career than anything else.

Certainly not a simple renunciation, but the result of a sensible reasoning, given that on Sunday morning Lin Jarvis announced the short-term plans of Yamaha, which foresee the arrival of Andrea Dovizioso on the M1 on which the Spaniard and the Morbidelli immediately promoted to the Factory Team, once he was able to get back on track after his injury.

A plan that, if it does not encounter any particular hitches, should start from Misano, with Franco who in recent days managed to get back on track for the first time, driving a Yamaha R1 road right on the track named after Marco Simoncelli, apparently getting good results on the operated knee .

Returning to Aragon, Vierge’s no has created another opportunity for Dixon, who however will not be the only one to take advantage of it. In fact, at Motorland we will also see McPhee’s debut in Moto2, who will ride the Petronas-branded Kalex vacated by the British. At Silverstone, on the other hand, he was replaced by an old acquaintance of the World Championship like Adam Norrodin: the Malaysian, however, retired after starting from the last position.

For the Scotsman, on the other hand, it is a good opportunity to start taking measures with the intermediate class, in which he will most likely make the leap next season.