Five CRPF personnel were injured in Terrorist attack in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 2 have died. The militants attacked the Road Opening Party (RoP) near the Pampore bypass.

According to the information received, the militants started firing swiftly on a team of soldiers in Naogaum area of ​​Srinagar. After the attack, the injured soldiers were taken to the base hospital of the Army.

The whole area is surrounded

After this dastardly act of terrorists, traffic on the highway has been stopped. A search operation has been started in the entire area in search of the attackers.