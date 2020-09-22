The tremors of the earthquake have been felt in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir (Srinagar). The tremors were felt in the vicinity of the Srinagar-Leh highway. However, no casualty has been reported so far in this earthquake.There are various rumors about this earthquake in Kashmir. Some Twitter users associated with the Kashmir Valley are calling this the effect of a suspected blast. However, till now the authorities have not given any statement on this.

According to local sources, the tremors were felt between 9:30 and 10 pm. Officials of the National Institute of Seismology are now gathering information related to this earthquake. However, no damage has been reported from the local administration so far.

In the past, earthquakes have occurred in many parts of North India.

Explain that earthquake tremors have been felt in all the areas of North India in the past. Earthquakes have been reported in the last few weeks in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of the Northeast. However, there was no major damage due to earthquake in all these areas.