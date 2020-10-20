Former India team captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has attacked Mahendra Singh Dhoni fiercely. After Chennai Super Kings’ defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, Srikanth has described Dhoni’s team selection throughout the season as’ ridiculous’ and ‘nonsense’.The loss to the Royals on Monday was Chennai Super Kings’ seventh defeat in the season. The team has six points from 10 matches and is at the bottom of the points table. Chennai team’s record in IPL history has been excellent. The team has qualified for the playoffs whenever it has participated in this league. However, this time it seems difficult to reach the top 4. During the presentation after the match, Dhoni had said in an interaction with the official broadcaster Star Sports that the young players did not show the kind of ‘spark’ that could be included in the team.

Prior to Dhoni’s statement, Srikanth, the chief selector, clearly appeared annoyed. He specifically targeted Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav for consistently being included in the team. He said about Jadhav that he needed a scooter to walk on the field.

Srikanth said in a conversation with Star Sports Tamil, “I don’t agree with the process that Dhoni is talking about.” He said, ‘The process he is constantly talking about has no meaning. You can talk about the process again and again but the selection process itself is not right.

Srikanth, who was also the brand ambassador of Chennai Super Kings in the first season of IPL, pointed to N Jagadishan, saying that he was a player who was not given enough opportunities. Jagadishan played one match throughout the season and scored 33 against the Royal Challengers. At the same time, Kedar Jadhav scored 62 runs in 8 matches and failed to make any impact.

Srikanth said, ‘What does Dhoni want to say? Jagadishan does not have a spark but ‘Scooter’ Jadhav has a spark? It is a useless thing. I am not ready to accept this answer today. All this process and tournament for the tournament is over. ‘

He said, ‘Dhoni now says that there is no pressure now and he will now give opportunity to the youth. Come on man. I don’t understand this nonsense process at all. What spark they did not see in Jagadishan. What spark did he see in Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav?

He said, ‘Karn Sharma took the fewest wickets. Chawla bowls with just flow. He comes on the attack when the match is over. Dhoni can be a very big player and there is no doubt that he is great but I cannot agree with him on this. I do not accept it.