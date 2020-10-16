Top Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Denmark Open after losing to Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals of the Men’s Singles on Friday. World number two Chou Tien Chen returned after losing the first game and won the next two games. They defeated Srikanth 20-22 21-13 21-16 in an match that lasted for an hour and two minutes to enter the semi-finals.

Kidambi Srikanth in second round of Denmark Open

India’s campaign ended in the $ 750,000 Super 750 tournament with the victory of fifth seed Srikanth. Due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, only this world tour tournament will be held in the badminton tournament. Srikanth took a 7-4 lead in the first game, but Chen bounced back to lead 11-10. But the Indian player made a comeback to equalize 19-19. Srikanth then made it 20-20 to take a 1-0 lead from 22-20.

‘Challenge for Indian Women Archers Achieving Olympic Quota’

But in the second game, Chen dominated and took a 10–9 lead, 21–13, to make it 1–1. In the deciding game, Srikanth initially showed some combativeness but later could not maintain it and Chen secured a place in the final four. Lakshya Sen was eliminated in the second round on Thursday while Shubhankar Dey and Ajay Jayaram were eliminated in the first round itself.