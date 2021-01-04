The Bollywood film industry has returned to work again after New Year celebrations, but it seems that the New Year celebrations for Karthik Aryan and Jahnavi Kapoor have started. Both were recently spotted in Goa. A photo of Karthik and Jahnavi is going viral on social media. Both are enjoying vacation in Goa.

Both Karthik and Jahnavi Kapoor were spotted at a bistro in Goa. Both wore white T-shirts. Let me tell you that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are also in Goa and are enjoying vacation in Amrita Arora’s new house. A few days ago Malaika and Arjun went to the same bistro in which Karthik and Jahnavi are spotted.

Apart from this, Karthik Aryan also clicked a selfie with a fan. For the photo, Karthik Aryan lowered the mask with a mouth, followed by a pose. The chemistry, which is seen offscreen between Karthik Aryan and Jahnavi Kapoor, will soon be seen on screen. Both will be seen romancing in the film ‘Dostana 2’.

The film is produced by Karan Johar. Karthik Aryan is working for the first time with Dharma Productions. TV actor Lakshya is also going to make his debut with this film.