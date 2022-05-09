Mahinda Rajapaksa, brother of the president, presented his resignation after the violent events that took place between his supporters and the protesters who filled the streets due to the delicate situation that the Asian country is going through and who demanded a month ago that the mandate of both Rajapaksa cease . The serious events prompted the declaration of an indefinite curfew. Police confirmed at least five fatalities.

This Monday, May 9, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned, after clashes between his followers against the anti-government protesters, which left five dead and, at least, 139 injured, according to authorities.

The 76-year-old official and elder brother of the president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, made his position available through a letter where he explained this movement to clear the way for a “new unity government.”

“Mahinda Rajapaksa sent his letter of resignation to the president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, recently,” the prime minister’s spokesman, Rohan Welivita, said in a statement.

The resignation came after Mahinda himself promised to “protect the interests of the nation” to 3,000 people outside his residence. These supporters subsequently attacked the tents of protesters calling for the premier’s departure, where they burned banners and posters.

Strongly condemn the violent acts taking place by those inciting & participating, irrespective of political allegiances. Violence won’t solve the current problems.

I request all citizens to remain calm & exercise restraint. I urge everyone to work together in solving this crisis — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) May 9, 2022



Supporters of the ruling party were subjected to tear gas and water cannons by riot police.

President Gotabaya condemned “strongly” through his Twitter account this sequence “perpetrated by those who incite and participate, regardless of their political affiliations.” “Violence will not solve current problems,” he added.

The US ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, also repudiated these events via Twitter. “We condemn the violence perpetrated today against peaceful protesters and call on the government to carry out a full investigation, including the arrest and prosecution of anyone who incites violence,” she said.

A social weariness deepened by the economic crisis

The situation of the Sri Lankan population is delicate due to the deep shortage of food, fuel, cooking oil and medicine, an unprecedented context on the island, which was affected by the blows of the pandemic that deprived the nation of the tourist income.

Without the necessary foreign currency to import the required items, there was also a power outage that lasted 13 hours.

We condemn the violence against peaceful protestors today, and call on the government to conduct a full investigation, including the arrest & prosecution of anyone who incited violence. Our sympathies are with those injured today and we urge calm and restraint across the island. —Ambassador Julie Chung (@USAmbSL) May 9, 2022



In this framework, citizens took to the streets for several weeks to demand the resignation of the Rajapaksa brothers, whom they blame for accelerating the crisis in Sri Lanka with bad decisions.

On Monday, after the serious incidents in Colombo and other parts of the country, the Government decreed a curfew immediately and indefinitely with the aim that the social outbreak does not spread to the rest of the territory.

In a meeting last Friday, the president had already weighed the possibility of removing his brother from office to decompress the situation. That same day a state of emergency had been declared to reduce the protests, something that did not happen.

With EFE and AFP