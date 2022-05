Mahinda Rajapaksa presented this Monday (9) his letter of resignation to his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa| Photo: EFE/EPA/MAPUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has presented his letter of resignation to his younger brother President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday, the prime minister’s spokesman confirmed.

Protests have been taking place in the country for weeks, calling for the resignation of the president and prime minister over their alleged failure to deal with the current economic crisis, the biggest since Sri Lanka’s independence in 1948.

“A number of stakeholders have indicated that the best solution to the current crisis is the formation of an interim government of all parties,” Rajapaksa wrote in the letter. “Therefore, I have submitted my resignation so that the next steps can be taken in accordance with the Constitution.”

Due to the protests, in which at least five people were killed, including a lawmaker from the president’s party, the government imposed a nationwide curfew from Monday.