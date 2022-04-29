In a bid to form a government of national unity, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to the formation of a new cabinet, including the appointment of a new prime minister and thus the removal of his brother, Mahinda. Rajapaksa, who currently holds the position. The country is in a political gridlock caused by its worst economic crisis in decades, which has sparked a wave of protests that has been going on for weeks.

Sri Lanka is committed to the formation of a new cabinet and the appointment of another prime minister to try to get out of the political crisis.

The legislator and former president, Maithripala Sirisena, reported that the country’s president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, reached an agreement for Parliament to appoint a national council to appoint a new prime minister and, in addition, form a cabinet made up of all the parties with representation. in the Legislative.

In this way, the chief executive agrees to the dismissal of his older brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the nation’s premier since 2019.

The changes also include the appointment of a new attorney general, another police inspector and an as yet unspecified number of secretaries of state.

“The president has consented to the formation of an acting Council of Ministers, led by a new prime minister,” said Sirisena, a figure of great national influence, who belonged to the ruling party before defecting earlier this month along with almost others. 40 parliamentarians.

Possible obstacles to a change of prime minister

Despite the announcement, there are still doubts about the dismissal of the prime minister. His spokeswoman, Rohan Weliwita, said the president has not yet communicated any intention to replace his brother from office.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka has reiterated on several occasions that he will not resign from his duties. He has even run as a candidate to lead any new Executive.

At the moment, the amount of support that the official has in the Legislative is not clearly confirmed.

According to government sources, the majority of deputies, 117 out of 225, were in favor of its continuity on Thursday, April 28.

For his part, the opposition deputy and former minister Udaya Gammanpila estimated earlier in the week that at least 120 congressmen had declared themselves against the leader.

An economic crisis that hits political stability

The announced measures were announced a day after the country experienced a general strike.

These are the most drastic decisions that the Government has promoted since the outbreak of one of the worst economic and political crises in the country, a situation that worsened with a wave of protests that began last March. The massive demonstrations have demanded a change of government.

File-Thousands of protesters march towards the residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during a protest, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 24, 2022. © Reuters/Navesh Chitrakar

What led Sri Lanka to this scenario? Experts indicate that the roots of the crisis, the worst in several decades, lie in the poor financial management of successive governments that created and maintained a double deficit: budget and current account.

This means that the country’s national spending exceeds its national income, while its production of commercial goods and services is inadequate, according to a 2019 Asian Development Bank document, quoted by local Sri Lankan media.

In this context, severe foreign exchange shortages have left the Rajapaksa Government unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel, leading to power outages of up to 13 hours in the nation.

Simultaneously, residents face shortages and skyrocketing inflation, which has unleashed the anger of thousands of people against the management of the coffers and public resources of the current president.

With AP and local media