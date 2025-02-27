02/27/2025



Updated at 7:27 p.m.





Nearly 1,200 people and more than 3,500 elephants have died in the last decade in Sri Lanka after clashes between them. Thus, the country has promised this Thursday approach urgently This problem.

The Minister of Environment, Dammika Patabendi, has declared in Parliament that They will build more electrified fenceswhile we will deploy more personnel, in order to contribute to the incursions of elephants in the villages near where they live.

“We are allocating more money to reduce the conflict between humans and elephants and we hope that in a short period of time we will be able to mitigate this situation,” said Patabendi. Specifically, Between 2015 and 20241,195 people and 3,484 wild elephants have died.

In January of this 2025 Three other people and another 43 elephants have died.









The opposition politic They are not damaged.

As he pointed out, getting rid of wild elephant bodies had cost the State Around 11.6 million dollars In a decade. On the other hand, compensation for victims of elephant attacks was around 4 million dollars during the same period.

Kill or damage elephants It is a criminal offense in Sri Lankawhere it is estimated that there are 7,000 savages, which are considered a national treasure, partly due to its importance in Buddhist culture. However, the massacre continues while farmers fight against elephants who attack their crops and destroy their livelihoods.

Several elephants have been electrocuted, fired or poisoned. Sometimes, even Explosive bags with fruit are used To hurt them, attacks that from time to time end in painful deaths. These animals have also been killed by trains while crossing their habitats.

Seven elephants, Among them four youngThey died when they were run over by an express train in the Eastern region of Habarana, on the island, a week ago. It was the worst accident of this type registered in the country.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature recognizes that Asian elephants are in danger of extinction.

It is estimated that 26,000 of them live in the wild, mainly in India, and survive an average of 60 to 70 years outside the captivity.