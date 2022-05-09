Tuesday, May 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sri Lanka | Two dead and more than 100 injured in Sri Lankan unrest – Prime Minister sends resignation

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Sri Lanka has plunged into its worst economic crisis since independence.

Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has requested his resignation due to the unrest caused by the deep economic crisis.

Authorities say at least two people have been killed and 139 injured in the unrest in the country on Monday. Dozens of injuries were reported in the past.

The United States The Sri Lankan ambassador condemned the attacks on peaceful protesters and demanded that the authorities immediately launch an investigation into the events.

President armed with sticks and clubs Gotabaya Rajapaksan for the second month in a row, supporters attacked protesters who had stayed at the Presidential Chancellery during the day. The prime minister who sent out his resignation on Monday is President Rajapaksa’s big brother.

Sri Lanka has plunged into its worst economic crisis since independence.

#Sri #Lanka #dead #injured #Sri #Lankan #unrest #Prime #Minister #sends #resignation

See also  LIVE | Zelensky: 'The whole world should be concerned about the use of nuclear weapons by Russia'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Premier League: Manchester City and Liverpool fight for the title of the season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.