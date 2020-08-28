Plastic is a major cause of death for elephants who swallow them when they find them in landfills.

Sri Lanka will ban the import of plastic products to protect wild elephants and deer that die from eating them in landfills, the environment minister said on Friday (August 28th). Plastic is indeed a major cause of death for elephants: autopsies have shown that some animals had pounds of it in their stomachs after digging in landfills.

Legislation is therefore being prepared to end the importation of plastic products that end up in landfills, the Minister of the Environment told parliament. It will be presented in the coming months, according to officials. Sri Lanka has already banned the manufacture or import of non-biodegradable plastic for packaging food or plastic bags since 2017.

The Minister indicated that the measures envisaged, which mainly concern toys and kitchen utensils, would be extended to local production, without giving a timetable.