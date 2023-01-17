fromJohannes Nuss shut down

Sri Lanka only relaxed the corona rules for entering the popular holiday country in December. Now they will be tightened again for the 2023 holiday.

Colombo – Almost a month after all entry rules relating to Corona were abolished in Sri Lanka, the country, which is very popular with German holidaymakers, is tightening its Corona rules for tourists again. As the tourism authority there announced, a negative PCR test will soon have to be presented before entry. These Corona entry rules in Sri Lanka apply to all countries, which is intended to prevent preferential treatment or discrimination.

New corona rules for the entry of tourists into Sri Lanka will apply from January 20, 2023

Anyone wishing to travel to Sri Lanka from January 20, 2023 to spend their 2023 vacation there must either be fully vaccinated in the future or be able to present a negative PCR test before departure. According to information from the comparison portal, this may Check24 not be older than 72 hours. Important for everyone who has a full corona vaccination: The tourism authority in Sri Lanka recommends that you carry proof of vaccination with you.

Also Thailand tightened its corona entry rules again at the beginning of the year. The reason was the relaxed corona rules in China. Shortly thereafter, however, the government in Bangkok reversed this decision, as it was not considered practicable to apply the tightened entry rules in the middle of the main travel season.

Sri Lanka tightened corona rules for entry for tourists again: seven-day incidence almost at zero

how Check24 reported, it was actually planned in Sri Lanka that the new corona rules for entry should apply from January 13, 2023. Out of consideration for the planning of tourists who want to spend their holidays in Sri Lanka in 2023, everything has been postponed for another week. The responsible authorities want to discuss exactly how the new corona rules for entering Sri Lanka are to be implemented in a meeting on Tuesday (local time).

The tightening of corona rules in Sri Lanka comes at a time when the seven-day incidence in the country is close to zero. On Monday, January 16, 2023, two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed across the country. The country is also prepared for corona vaccinations: almost 70 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against corona, and around 30 percent have received a booster vaccination.