Sri Lanka, which is facing a serious economic crisis, announced this Tuesday (12) that it will default on its US$51 billion foreign debt, pending a rescue from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The finance ministry said creditors, including foreign governments that lent money to the southern Indian island, can capitalize payments they were due to receive or opt for a repayment in Sri Lankan rupees.

“The government adopts this measure only as a last resort, with the aim of preventing a further deterioration of the republic’s financial situation,” the statement said.

The ministry added that the immediate interruption of debt payments seeks to ensure “fair and equitable treatment of all creditors” before implementing a recovery program with the help of the IMF.

The country, of 22 million people, faces a severe shortage of food, fuel and other basic goods, in addition to record inflation and electricity blackouts.

It has also been the scene of anti-government protests in recent weeks.

