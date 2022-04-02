This Saturday, April 2, the state of emergency requested by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came into force. A measure that comes after the riots on Thursday, when dozens of citizens, dissatisfied with the growing shortage of supplies and frequent power cuts, tried to break into one of the president’s residences.

In a statement, the government’s information department announced the move: “Under the powers granted to the president, a curfew has been imposed across the country from 6:00 p.m. Saturday to 6:00 a.m. Monday”.

The head of state explained that this measure was imposed “in the interest of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of essential supplies and services for the life of the community.”

However, Bhavani Fonseka, a senior fellow at the non-profit Colombo Center for Policy Alternatives, warned that “rules defining the president’s emergency powers have not yet been published.” That is why the shops opened and the traffic was normal, while the Police remained deployed in some gas stations.

The measure, which allows the military to arrest and detain people without warrants, comes into effect after the riots that broke out on Thursday night, when dozens of citizens, angered by the shortage of fuel and other essential items, tried to enter an official residence of the president.

The demonstrators, who demanded Rajapaksa’s dismissal, set fire to several police and army vehicles.

A person takes a photo as a protester walks near a bus that was set on fire at the top of the road leading to the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during a protest against him as many parts of the country hit by the crisis they faced up to 13 hours without electricity due to the shortage of foreign exchange to import fuel, in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 31, 2022. © Dinuka Liyanawatte / Reuters

Security forces broke up the protests by using tear gas and water cannons. Some 53 people were arrested and 15 police officers were injured.

These clashes occurred on the same day that the Sri Lankan state-owned power company imposed a 13-hour power cut, the longest to date, because the authorities were unable to pay for a shipment of diesel that was to enter the country.

Lawyers ask the authorities to revoke the order

Several lawyers have rejected the imposition of the state of emergency, considering that the measure threatens freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly at a time of deep social discontent over the management of the economic crisis.

“The aspirations of the people have not been understood or empathized with the suffering of the people of the country,” said members of the Sri Lanka Bar Association, who called on President Rajapaksa to reverse his decision.

The United States ambassador, Julie Chung, agrees with them, who wrote on her Twitter account that “Sri Lankans have the right to peacefully protest” something that she considered “essential for democratic expression.”

Chung assured that he will closely monitor the situation and that he hopes that “the next few days will bring containment from all parties, as well as much-needed economic stability and relief for those who suffer.”

Supply shortages deepen economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been in a spiral of inflation and supply shortages for months. The country does not have enough foreign currency to purchase food and fuel.

Indeed, there has been a serious economic crisis resulting from the decline in its international reserves and a large indebtedness. This has repercussions in the difficulty to obtain gasoline and in the frequent power cuts.

Sri Lanka has been forced to seek help from its neighbor, India, which recently approved a $1 billion credit line as part of its financial assistance and extended a credit line for fuel and petroleum products.

Members of the Socialist Youth Union shout slogans against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in front of the President’s Secretariat during a protest against the worsening economic crisis that has caused fuel shortages, rising prices of food and the sale of the country’s most important natural assets to India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 18, 2022. © Dinuka Liyanawatte / Reuters

On the other hand, the Government, which is also seeking loans in China, is in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure its debt, although the opposition rejects the idea.

Amid growing discontent, Rajapaksa, who came to power in 2019 promising stability in a country undermined by economic mismanagement by successive governments, has lost popularity.

With EFE and Reuters