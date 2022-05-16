Sri Lanka | Sri Lanka, worst hit by financial crisis in history, goes bankrupt – new prime minister speaks out

In her speech, Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that the coming months will be “the most difficult in our lives”.

Sri Lanka the new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gave an outspoken speech on Monday about the situation in the country, news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

“I have no desire to hide the truth and lie to people,” Wickremesinghe said.

In his speech, Wickremesinghe, among other things, stated that the coming months will be “the most difficult in our lives”. He also warned that the country’s economic situation would deteriorate further. He described the current situation as very uncertain.

“In November 2019, our foreign exchange reserves were $ 7.5 billion. Today, the Treasury Department is having a hard time finding a million dollars, ”he said.

According to Wickremesinghe, gasoline has virtually run out of Sri Lanka. He warned of power outages worsening over the next two months. Already, they have been able to last eight hours a day.

Wickremesinghe was elected the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka last Thursday.

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa left office on Monday as the country has plunged into the worst economic crisis since its independence, leading to violent unrest.

Among other things, the country suffering from record inflation has stated that it will not be able to pay its debts. The country is estimated to be on the verge of bankruptcy. Due to the currency crisis, there is a shortage of everything in the country, because there are hardly any imports.

Last Tuesday, the country’s defense ministry ordered security forces to shoot in the face of people guilty of, for example, looting or damaging property. Protesters also attacked a high-ranking police officer in the country on Tuesday.

In protests seen before Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned, five people were killed and at least 189 injured. The majority of the injuries occurred when supporters and opponents of the government clashed violently in Colombo.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet condemned the escalating violence in Sri Lanka last week.

For now The rise of Wickremesinghe as prime minister has not reassured Sri Lankans. The country has been declared out of motion for six hours at night due to unrest.

Thousands of protesters continue to demand the country’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksan difference. The president is the brother of a former prime minister who resigned last week.

The 73-year-old Wickremesinghe himself is a veteran politician in the country who has served as prime minister five times before but has never managed to remain in office until the end of his term.

The new prime minister is seen as a pro-Western market economy expert, which could facilitate negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and foreign donors. On the other hand, he is considered as part of the old regime as the Rajapas brothers, which is why part of the population does not believe that his appointment will change the situation in the country.