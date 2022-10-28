Sri Lanka, which is experiencing a severe shortage of medical supplies, has called for international support to overcome the situation, amid the cancellation of surgeries and the difficulties faced by patients, officials said Friday.
Health Minister Kehelia Rambukwella ordered officials to hold daily review meetings on medical supplies, after medical unions and doctors expressed grave concerns about the severe shortage of supplies.
“The Minister of Health called on the government to expedite the request for possible assistance from India to purchase medicines under the credit line system and from other international organizations,” a Health Ministry official said.
The shortage of medicines in Sri Lanka has been exacerbated by an ongoing economic crisis, which has resulted in a shortage of foreign exchange reserves needed to pay for medical supplies among other essential medicines.
Health Ministry officials say there are shortages of about 150 essential medicines, including some used for patients, after surgeries.
