Sri Lankan protesters handed over to authorities about 17.5 million rupees ($46,000) of banknotes they found in a room of the presidential palace.
Today, Wednesday, the demonstrators announced the dismantling of the main protest site near the presidential residence in the capital, Colombo.
The group, led by students and left-wing parties, also withdrew four appeals it had filed against a police decision to leave the area.
The police arrested dozens of people accused of damaging public property during the popular protests that lasted for several months and culminated on July 9 with the storming of the presidential palace.
Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to leave the country for the neighboring Maldives before taking refuge on July 14 in Singapore, where he announced his resignation.
A few days later, the security forces cleared the protest site of protesters who occupied the presidential palace and the prime minister’s home and office.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was elected after Rajapaksa’s resignation, declared a state of emergency and vowed to put an end to the rioters.
Sri Lanka, with a population of 22 million, has been suffering from an economic crisis that has led to shortages of food, electricity, fuel and medicine for months.
Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt of $51 billion in mid-April.
