Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka has submitted his resignation on Monday with the country’s president amid protests that have been going on for weeks over a financial crisis.

Rajapaksa, 76, announced his departure on the day that at least 78 people were injured in protests in Colombo. Supporters of the ruling party stormed a large protest site in the country’s largest city and commercial capital, attacking anti-government protesters and clashing with police. He used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the groups. A curfew has been imposed following the violence.

Protests have been going on in Sri Lanka for weeks as the country faces one of its worst financial crises since independence in 1948. Tourism just bounced back after the bombings in Colombo in 2019, but then the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sector. Subsequently, the war in Ukraine caused a sharp rise in the price of oil and other products, a major problem for the country that has had trade deficits for years and imports a lot. Thousands called for the resignation of Rajapaksa and his influential family. His brother Gotabaya Rajabaksa is president of Sri Lanka.

Rumors that the prime minister would resign have been circulating this weekend. With his resignation, he makes room for a new cabinet. The question is whether that is enough for the protesters. President Rajapaksa tweeted monday that he strongly condemns the violent actions in the country. “Violence does not solve current problems.” He called for calm and does not appear to be resigning for the time being.