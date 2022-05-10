Colombo (agencies)

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Defense ordered its forces to shoot directly at people involved in looting and vandalism of property, a day after groups of protesters targeted the homes of politicians from the ruling party. While hundreds of protesters defied the imposed curfew.

“Security forces have been ordered to shoot directly when they see anyone looting public property or harming lives,” the Sri Lankan defense said.

New demonstrations took place in Colombo yesterday, in defiance of a curfew imposed by the government, a day after the killing of 5 people in the worst violence during weeks of protests against the unprecedented economic crisis.

The protesters showed no signs of backing down, though dozens were injured when government supporters were bused to Colombo and attacked protesters with sticks and batons.

As tensions rose over the incident, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned, but even that did little to quell popular anger.

Thousands of angry demonstrators stormed Mahinda’s residence at night, and the army intervened to rescue him in an operation before dawn yesterday, and the police fired tear gas and warning shots.

And the authorities announced that angry demonstrators attacked a police commander and burned his car near the residence of the Prime Minister in Colombo yesterday.

A senior police official said Deputy Inspector General Dishabdo Tinakon, the highest-ranking officer in Colombo, “needed emergency treatment and went home.”

The officer was in charge of security arrangements in the capital yesterday, when government supporters attacked peaceful demonstrators who were calling for the president’s resignation.

For his part, protester Shamal Buluwataghi told AFP that “more people are flocking to the demonstration site after declaring a state of emergency and a curfew.”

“People are angry about the attacks that targeted us, despite the curfew, many volunteers came to us with food and water,” he added. “We will not leave until the president steps down.”

Yesterday, police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds, and immediately declared a curfew in Colombo.

Meanwhile, the UAE Embassy in Colombo called on citizens in Sri Lanka to take precautions, avoid and stay away from demonstration areas, and register for the “My presence” service.

The embassy said in a tweet posted on its official account on Twitter: “Given the current situation, the State Embassy in Colombo advises citizens in Sri Lanka to take precautions and stay away from demonstration areas, and invites them to contact the embassy at the number 0097180024 and register in the (My presence) service, as well. It advises citizens wishing to travel to Sri Lanka to temporarily postpone their travel.”