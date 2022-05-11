Sri Lankan police were ordered to launch an offensive and use live ammunition to quell the disturbances after a night of sporadic arson attacks, a source at the top of the security forces told AFP.

According to police, eight people have died since Monday, when protests against the island’s dire economic situation resulted in violent clashes between supporters and opponents of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Despite the curfew and the presence of thousands of police and soldiers on the streets, a luxury hotel that protesters believed belonged to a relative of Rajapaksa was set on fire on Tuesday night.

“It is no longer spontaneous irritation, but organized violence,” said the source of the security forces, who requested anonymity.

“If the situation is not brought under control, total anarchy will ensue,” he added.

The source also said that the police received the order to “adopt an offensive position” and use lethal ammunition against the “agitators”.

A curfew imposed after Monday’s violence was supposed to end on Wednesday morning, but has been extended for another 24 hours.

In addition to the hotel fire, police said they fired into the air at two points in the capital Colombo to disperse people trying to burn vehicles.

The government has also increased security for several trials, considering them to be in jeopardy.

The unrest in Sri Lanka escalated on Monday as government supporters attacked protesters in downtown Colombo who were peacefully protesting the economic crisis and demanding the president’s resignation.

Opponents took reprisals across the country and set fire to dozens of ruling politicians’ homes. They also tried to break into the prime minister’s official residence in the capital.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s brother, was rescued in an operation in the early hours of Tuesday, after thousands of protesters invaded the grounds of his residence following his resignation as prime minister.

Sri Lanka has started negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a rescue plan. The country was left with no reservations to import even basic necessities.

