Colombo: A senior Muslim MP in Sri Lanka was arrested on Monday after a six-day raid. Actually, action was taken in the case of misuse of government money for transportation of voters during last year’s presidential elections.

Rishad Bathiuddin, leader of the National Makkal Congress, a constituent of the main opposition party SJB, was arrested by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials in Dehiwela, a suburb of Colombo. The CID has accused him of manipulating public funds to carry voters from Puttalam to North East Mannar in the North West region for voting in the presidential election held on November 16 last year.

Orders were given to obtain a warrant from the court for the arrest of Bathiuddin

Sri Lankan Attorney General (AG) Dapula de Livera issued an order to the police last week asking the court to obtain a warrant to arrest Baathiyuddin. Bathiuddin later filed a writ petition requesting him to stop his arrest.

Bathiyuddin’s arrest comes amid speculation that some Muslim MPs of the opposition may support him with the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution of the ruling SLPP government. The purpose of this amendment is to increase the powers of the President.

Read this also.

After 7 months Saudi Arabia opened holy Mecca Masjid, closed due to corona epidemic

Pakistan: Safdar Awan, son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif arrested, daughter Maryam participated in protest against Imran government