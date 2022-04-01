Sri Lanka mobilized security forces on Friday in the capital Colombo after protesters tried to attack the president’s home as the country faces its worst economic crisis since independence.

The island country of 22 million people, located off the coast of India, is facing severe shortages of essential goods and high inflation due to lack of foreign exchange and a large debt.

Colombo police announced the arrest of 45 people during Thursday night’s riots, which left one man injured in critical condition.

A curfew was imposed overnight and was withdrawn on Friday morning, but the presence of police and soldiers is observed across the city.

Near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home, a burned-out bus blocked a street.

The head of state said the protesters wanted to create an “Arab spring”, in reference to the anti-government protests that rocked Arab countries more than 10 years ago in reaction to corruption and economic stagnation.

“Thursday night’s demonstration was organized by foreign forces calling for an Arab Spring to create instability in our country,” Rajapaksa’s office said in a brief statement.

During the protest, protesters burned tires to create a barricade on Colombo’s main avenue.

Hundreds of people flocked to the presidential house to ask for Rajapaksa’s resignation. Two military buses and a police car were set on fire. Security forces dispersed protesters with tear gas and water jets.

According to official sources, Rajapaksa was not at home during the disturbances.

Protesters demand that the president and his family step down. Three Rajapaksa brothers hold the positions of prime minister and the finance and agriculture ministries, while a nephew is at the head of the sports ministry.

Many economists blame government mismanagement and excessive indebtedness for the current crisis in Sri Lanka, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has shaken tourism and remittances from abroad.

Columbus imposed an import ban in March 2020 to save the foreign currencies needed to pay off the $51 billion foreign debt.

But that has led to shortages of several essential products, including fuel, prompting the state-owned electric utility to impose 13-hour cuts from Thursday.

Official data released this Friday show that inflation in the country reached 18.7% in March, the sixth consecutive monthly record. Food prices rose by 30.1%.

On Thursday it was not possible to find diesel at gas stations on the island.

Many public hospitals canceled surgeries due to lack of basic medicines.

The government said it was seeking funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and, at the same time, asked for additional loans from India and China.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat