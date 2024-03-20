Dresden (dpa)

Claudio Matthias Kammerknecht, a German football player for Dynamo Dresden, one of the third division teams, is preparing to play his first international match with Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan defender is expected to make his debut on Friday against Papua New Guinea in the capital, Colombo.

Kammerknecht, 24, told the Saxony Zeitung newspaper: “It's good to see something different, the process is different, but I already know this, it's crazy.”

Kamerknecht was named to the squad in September 2022, but no matches were played, and after the match against Papua New Guinea, there will be another match against Bhutan next Monday.