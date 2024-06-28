Sri Lanka has asked Russia for compensation for its citizens killed in the SVO

Sri Lanka has requested compensation from Russia for its compatriots killed and injured during the special military operation (SMO).

The issue of Sri Lankans participating in the special operation in Ukraine was discussed during a meeting of the country’s delegation with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrei Rudenko on June 26, it was reported on website Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka.

Issues of payments and termination of contracts were raised

It is noted that on June 26 and 27, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tharaka Balasuriya met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

The focus was on the 17 Sri Lankan nationals killed in action, compensation for the dead and wounded, the plight of uncontacted Sri Lankan nationals, the possibility of voluntary return, early termination of contracts and regularization of wages Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan delegation also proposed the establishment of a joint working committee that would include officials from both countries. He will have to meet regularly to resolve the problems of the Sri Lankans in the NWO.

Russia reported a meeting with the Sri Lankan delegation

The Russian Foreign Ministry also on June 26 reported about the meeting that took place that day with the Sri Lankan delegation, but the department did not specify what exactly was the subject of discussion.

During the conversation, the most pressing issues on the Russian-Sri Lankan agenda were discussed, and mutual interest in maintaining the dynamics of bilateral dialogue, including in the political and trade-economic spheres, was confirmed. Russian Foreign Ministry

At the same time, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry reported that the meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Alexander Fomin. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement does not mention his presence.

More than 20 Sri Lankan citizens deserted from the Russian army

Earlier, the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Sri Lanka, Nalin Herath, stated that at least 22 citizens of the country who participated in the SVO on the side of Russia deserted from the Russian army and returned to their homeland.

“They were deceived,” said a military official in an Asian country. According to him, many Sri Lankan citizens, due to economic problems, were forced to look for work in Russia or Ukraine, but ended up at the front.

In May, the country’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed concern about the participation of Sri Lankans in the fighting and ordered to send a delegation to Russia to investigate the situation.

According to the country’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Taraki Balasuriya, there may be about 600-800 citizens on Russian territory.