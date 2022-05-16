In his 1st speech, Ranil Wickremesinghe told the population that the coming months will be “more difficult”

Sri Lanka’s new prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, said the country “have gas for a day”. In his 1st speech to the population, this Monday (May 16, 2022), the prime minister said that the coming months will be “more difficult”.

“For more than 40 days, 3 ships with oil have been anchored in Sri Lanka’s maritime zone. We are working to get dollars in the market to pay for these shipments.”he said Wickremasinghe.

Wickremesinghe was named Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on Thursday (12.May) after former minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned.

Regarding the country’s economic crisis, the prime minister said that the government will authorize the printing of money to pay the 1.4 million civil servants in May.

“Against my will, I am obliged to allow the printing of money to pay state sector employees and pay for essential goods and services”he said.