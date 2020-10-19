Highlights: US active to make Sri Lanka in its camp, will give big offer

US Secretary of State arriving in Delhi on October 27, will discuss with India

Sri Lanka is the center of China’s expansion in the Indian Ocean, satellite state may become

Colombo

Sri Lanka, struggling with debt and financial crisis, is once again seen moving closer to China. The Rajapaksa government of Sri Lanka has no money left to run the country. In such a situation, China has openly offered a loan of $ 500 million to Sri Lanka. Due to the debt, Sri Lanka had to hand over its port of Hambantota to China. In such a situation, if Sri Lanka again goes under the occupation of China, it will increase the danger of India and America in the Indian Ocean.

American foreign minister will try Sri Lanka

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to reach India on 27 October. It is believed that during this time there may be a deal to pull Sri Lanka into their camp. The US and India together can put pressure on the Sri Lankan government. At the same time, the US can ask to increase the $ 480 million Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) and the Acquisition of Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA).

Sri Lanka reduced relations with America

Before 2017, Sri Lanka and the US had close ties. The American pro-Sirisena-Wickremesinghe administration also entered into several agreements. The ACSA deal enabled the US to provide logistic supplies, refueling and halt for its operations in the Indian Ocean region. But, now the Gotabaya-Mahinda Rajapaksa administration has curtailed its relations with the US.

Sri Lanka’s total debt of $ 55 billion

Sri Lanka has a total debt of $ 55 billion from countries around the world. According to the report, this amount is 80 percent of Sri Lanka’s total GDP. China and and Asian Development Bank have the highest debt in this. Whereas it is followed by Japan and World Bank. India has lent 2% of Sri Lanka’s GDP.

India has also given a loan of $ 96 crore

India has given a loan of $ 96 million to Sri Lanka. Negotiations are being held between India and Sri Lanka to repay this debt. However, India has not given any assurance regarding this. Mahinda Rajapaksa has asked India to be given extra time to repay the debt as the economic situation is not right. Globally, Sri Lanka owes a debt of $ 2.9 billion.

Now Sri Lanka played China card, this demand from India

Sri Lanka is the center of China’s expansion in the Indian Ocean

China has also included Sri Lanka in China’s Indo Pacific Expansion and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Sri Lanka leased the port of Hambantota to the Merchant Port Holdings Limited Company of China for 99 years in 2017 for $ 1.12 billion due to non-payment of Chinese debt. However, now Sri Lanka wants this port back.

After Nepal, Bangladesh, now Sri Lanka… China surrounded India with donation diplomacy

Close proximity to China during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s tenure

During the tenure of Mahinda Rajapaksa, the closeness between Sri Lanka and China increased greatly. Sri Lanka took a lot of debt from China in the name of development. However, when it was his turn to repay, Sri Lanka had nothing left. After this, Hambantota Port and 15,000 acres of land had to be handed over to China for an industrial zone. It is now feared that China may also use it as a naval base to continue its activities in the Indian Ocean.