Sri Lanka | Former Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa likely to return to the country

On Wednesday, Singapore granted a 14-day extension to the residence permit of Sri Lanka’s former president.

Rajapaksa submitted his resignation about two weeks ago after first fleeing to Singapore via the Maldives as a result of unrest caused by Sri Lanka’s poor economic situation.

In the riots that led to Rajapaksa’s resignation, protesters occupied several government buildings in the capital, Colombo, including the presidential palace, the parliament building and the prime minister’s official residence.

Government spokesperson Bandula as Gunawardena said, according to the BBC, that the date of the former president’s return is not yet known, but at the same time assured that Rajapaksa is not hiding in Singapore. According to an official interviewed by Bloomberg anonymously, Rajapaksa is willing to return home as soon as possible.

Singapore initially granted Rajapaksa a 14-day residence permit, which was extended by 14 days on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Currently, Rajapaksa has permission to stay in Singapore until August 11.

The Singapore administration has previously said that Rajapaksa has not been granted asylum, but is in the country on a private visit.

Sri Lanka has suffered for several months from a serious economic crisis, which has caused a shortage of e.g. medicines, fuel and foodstuffs.

After Rajapaksa resigned, the Sri Lankan parliament elected a new president Ranil Wickremesinghewho is a close ally of Rajapaksa and also unpopular among citizens.

Wickremesinghe has imposed a state of emergency law in Sri Lanka, authorizing government security forces to arrest protesters.