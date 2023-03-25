In 2021, the country’s authorities announced a plan to produce completely organic food, a revolution in agriculture. But the ambitious proposal soon got out of hand and gaps and flaws surfaced. The direct consequence: today millions of people suffer from a serious shortage of food, fuel and medicine, which threatens to become a humanitarian crisis.

For just over a year, Sri Lanka, that country located just south of the Indian subcontinent, has been facing a serious food crisis.

The failure of the sudden conversion to 100% organic farming has caused a catastrophic fall in harvests and left millions of people exposed to famine and disease.



