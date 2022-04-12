The country’s Ministry of Finance said that the payment of international bonds “has become impossible”

Sri Lanka announced this Tuesday (12.Apr.2022) that it has not paid its foreign debt estimated at US$ 1 billion. The country’s Ministry of Finance stated that the payment of international bonds “became impossible”. By the end of 2022, the Sri Lankan government needs to pay off a debt of US$7 billion. The information is from Economic value.

The Sri Lankan government has said it will make the payments, however it is dependent on a “reorganization” monetary policy that will be carried out with the IMF (International Monetary Fund). The country’s international reserves were below US$2 billion in March 2022.

On Sunday (Apr 10) the worsening economic crisis took protesters to the streets to protest against the government of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The country has faced a shortage of medicine, food and fuel.