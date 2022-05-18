The Government of Sri Lanka asked the population on Wednesday not to queue at gas stations, since it will not do any good.

The authorities indicated that they lack fuel to supply themselves in the midst of the serious economic crisis that the country is going through. In addition, they do not have sufficient dollar reserves to acquire new shipments.

Do not stand in queues. Even if they stay, we lack mechanisms to provide gasoline

“Don’t stay in queues. Even if you do, we don’t have the mechanisms to provide gasoline. We respectfully and kindly request that you don’t stay in gas stations,” Sri Lanka’s newly appointed energy minister said in a speech in parliament. , Kanchana Wijesekera.

The official explained that guaranteeing the supply of gasoline in the country has become a challenge, since they do not have enough dollars to meet the payments: they need 530 million dollars to import fuel in June, while they still owe 735 million dollars from previous shipments.

The diesel supply, at least, is guaranteed for the time being, he noted.

Sri Lanka is experiencing the worst economic crisis since its independence from the British Empire in 1948, and for months he has suffered from shortages of medicine, food and fuela situation that was aggravated by the lack of international currency to import.

The economic crisis also triggered a political crisis, with thousands of protesters requesting the block resignation of the Government for alleged incompetence and corruption, something that led the then Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, to resign last week after clashes during the protests with nine dead. .

Violent protests in Sri Lanka.

His brother and president of the country, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, remains in office, while the authorities try to negotiate a possible financial rescue with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after temporarily suspending the payment of its foreign debt in April.

Two weeks ago, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Finance reported that the island’s foreign exchange reserves had fallen to less than $50 million and its income had registered an all-time low.

The important tourism sector, for its part, has been hit first by the jihadist attacks of 2019 and then by the pandemic.

The newly appointed Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who went so far as to say last Monday in a speech that there was only one day of fuel left on the island and the worst was yet to comeannounced this May 18 in Parliament that the country has just received a monetary injection of 160 million dollars from the World Bank.

But we have asked if we can use it to buy fuel

“That money was not granted for fuel, but we have asked if we can use it to buy fuel,” explained Wickremesinghe, who also revealed that they expect more funds to come from the Asian Development Bank.

The lack of foreign currency to obtain fuel was compounded by inclement weather, which made it impossible to unload a gas shipment, the country’s main liquefied gas distributor, Liter, said in a statement.

“There is a delay in distribution, so don’t stand in line“, The company also insisted, after months of continuous waiting for hours at service stations, lack of gas for cooking or fuel for vehicles.

EFE