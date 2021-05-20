Sri Lanka suspends the entry of passengers from foreign countries to control the situation with the coronavirus, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority said on Thursday, May 20.

“All international airports in Sri Lanka will not allow passengers to disembark in Sri Lanka from 11:59 pm on May 21, 2021 (local time) until 11:59 pm on May 31, 2021 (local time) in order to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the country,” – said in the message of the management in Facebook.

At the same time, transit passengers are allowed to enter if their flight departs from the airports of the island state no later than 12 hours after arrival, as well as cargo and humanitarian flights.

According to the portal Worldometer, more than 151 thousand cases of the disease have been recorded on the island, more than 1 thousand infected have died.

Earlier, on April 12, Russia limited air traffic with Turkey and Tanzania from April 15 to June 1 due to the worsening epidemiological situation with coronavirus in these countries. Tour operators were advised to suspend the sale of vouchers.