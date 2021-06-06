Sri Lanka | A black box of a sinking container ship off Sri Lanka was located

The fire, which raged on a 185-meter vessel, was put out on Tuesday after 13 days of contracting.

Indian the black box of a ship sinking in the ocean off Sri Lanka has been located, authorities said on Sunday. It is hoped that the contents of the device, which records the various stages of the ship’s voyage, will shed light on the reasons why a huge container ship initially caught fire.

The fire, which raged on a 185-meter vessel, was put out on Tuesday after 13 days of contracting. The ship began to sink the next day. Its tanks have been reported to contain about 350 tonnes of fuel oil, but at least so far spills at sea have been avoided.

The cargo on board included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals. BBC’s according to the nearly 1,500 containers on board, many ended up at sea before the fire was extinguished.

Fire the cause has previously been suspected of a chemical leak in the ship’s cargo. The ship’s crew was brought to safety before the fire escalated.

Millions of small plastic pellets have already spread from the ship to the shores. Pellets pollute tourist-favored beaches and destroy fish spawning grounds and shellfish breeding grounds in the shallow waters of the coast.