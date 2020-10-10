The Rajasthan Royals (RR), fed up with successive defeats, are hopeful that they will return to victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Ben Stokes in Sunday’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Royals are second from bottom in the table, having suffered losses in four consecutive matches after two wins.The SunRisers have won six out of six matches and are in third place. Stokes’ mandatory quarantine will be completed on Saturday. His absence has upset the balance of the team and so far the right combination has not been found. Stokes moved to New Zealand midway during the home Test series against Pakistan in August, where his father is undergoing treatment for brain cancer. His father only asked him to go to play again. It remains to be seen whether he is able to achieve the rhythm after so many months away from cricket.

Captain Steve Smith said after the match against Delhi Capitals (DC), ‘Stokes has not practiced much. His quarantine will be completed tomorrow (on Saturday). Let’s see if he gets the game the day before or not. For the Royals who suffered a crushing defeat from Delhi, no batsman could run except Yashaswi Jaiswal (34) and Rahul Tewatia (38).

Jose Butler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson failed to meet expectations. Samson and Smith could not do with the bat after the first two games. In bowling, Jofra Archer, Teotia and Shreyas Gopal have performed well. Sunrisers, on the other hand, beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by three wickets with consistent performances from opener Johnny Bairstow and spinner Rashid Khan after consecutive defeats.

Bairstow scored 97 off 55 balls against Punjab for the Sunrisers. He also batted well against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Captain David Warner, who has scored 227 so far, would like to maintain his good form, who scored 52 runs in 40 balls in the last match. Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson can play the innings.

The young Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma have also impressed. Sunrisers bowlers, especially Rashid and Yorker specialist T Natarajan have performed well after fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh were ruled out due to injury.