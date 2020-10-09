IPL 2020 Point Table: The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH, Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP, Kings XI Punjab) was played on 8 October in the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League. Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 69 runs and joined the top-3 teams in the point table. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win has impacted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the point table. Sunrisers Hyderabad are ranked third after Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, while KKR have slipped to fourth and RCB to fifth. CSK has also slipped from number five to sixth. Kings XI Punjab is still at the bottom of the point table.

Team Played matches Live Losers No result Net run rate Points Mumbai Indians 6 4 2 0 +1.488 8 Delhi capitals 5 4 1 0 +1.060 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 3 3 0 +0.232 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 3 2 0 +0.002 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 3 2 0 -1.355 6 Chennai Super Kings 6 2 4 0 -0.371 4 Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 0 -0.826 4 Kings xi punjab 6 1 5 0 -0.431 2

Orange cap and purple cap update

Talking about the Orange Cap, KL Rahul is the only batsman who has scored more than 300 runs this season and currently holds the Orange Cap. Rahul was dismissed after scoring just 11 runs, but still his name is the highest 313 runs recorded this season. At the same time, in this list, second place is Faf du Plessy of CSK, who has 299 runs in his account. Johnny Bairstow has also joined the Orange Cap race after his innings of 97, currently at number four with 241 and captain David Warner at number five with 227 runs. Talking about the Purple Cap, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals leads the race with 12 wickets. At number two is Jasprit Bumrah with 11 wickets.