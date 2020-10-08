Today in the Indian Premier League 2020, there is a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bat first. Hyderabad captain Warner has come into this match with a change. Khalil Ahmed has been given the chance to replace Siddharth Kaul, while Kings XI Punjab, ranked 8th in the points table, has emerged with 3 changes. Today KL Rahul gave Prabhasimran, Arshadip and Mujib ur Rehman a chance in the playing XI



Playing XI of both teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed, T. Natarajan

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Simran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Vishwanoi, Mujib ur Rehman, Arshadip Singh, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

This season’s 22nd match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have played five matches each. Kings XI have won just one of the five matches and are at the bottom of the points table. At the same time Sunrisers have four points and have won two matches.

Journey to hyderabad

The Sunrisers lost in their first two matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders and then bounced back to beat the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. However, the team led by David Warner lost against Mumbai Indians.

Journey to punjab

Talking about Kings XI Punjab, it will be trying to break the chain of losses for three consecutive matches. The team lost in a super over against Delhi Capitals. He then defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, he lost consistently in matches against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The top 2 batsmen who have scored the most runs in the tournament KL Rahul (302) and Mayank Agarwal (272) are from Kings XI Punjab – but still the team is not able to walk on the winning track.

Head-to-head (14 matches total, Sunrisers Hyderabad – 10 | Kings XI Punjab – 4)

There have been a total of 14 matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab out of which Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 10 times and Kings XI Punjab have won four matches. Talking about the last five matches, Kings XI have won three.

Expected Playing XI

