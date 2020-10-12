In the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League being played in the UAE, Rajasthan Royals (RR) made a tremendous comeback on Sunday (October 11), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH) Snatched victory from The team’s heroes of this victory were Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag, who together shared an unbroken 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket and gave the team a thrilling win in the last over. Tewatiya told of the match with which plan he pushed the innings forward.

Rahul Tewatiya always believed that he could lead his team to victory in tough matches by chasing the target and he did it for the second time in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 45 off 28 balls as the Royals broke the order of four consecutive defeats by defeating the Sunrisers by five wickets. Tewatia had earlier played a key role in helping the Royals win by scoring five sixes in an over against Sheldon Cottrell against Kings XI Punjab.

Tewatia said after the match that the wickets were falling, so I wanted to stay on one end and wait for the loose ball on which the boundary could be planted. I knew that if I could trust myself and take the match to the end, I could win my team. Tewatia, who was elected man of the match, said that I told Ryan (Parag) that the wicket is playing slow and the further we take the match, the better it will be for us, even if we have to score 50 runs in the last four overs. We will have a chance.

Ryan remained unbeaten on 42 runs. Asked about their conversation during the match, Tewatia said that Ryan asked me what to do. I told him to respect the good ball and take a run and I will take charge. He said that I saw the opportunity to play reverse sweep against Rashid and took advantage of it. In the context of the incident with Sunrisers bowler Khalil Ahmed, he said, “No big deal, we were swept away in the heat of the occasion”. Royals captain Steve Smith praised Tewatia and Parag.

Tewatiya and Khalil Ahmed in the last over

The Australian star batsman said that I don’t think it was an easy wicket and the square boundary was quite big. Pollen showed great patience. Proud to return to the team and score immediately. Sunrisers captain David Warner admitted that his team did not perform at its best. Warner said that we could not implement our plans properly and we probably threw the wrong balls at the wrong time. He said that we had a very positive side in this match and we will use the lessons learned from them in the next match. Wickets are slowing down with constant use and we have to plan how to bat in the first six overs and middle overs and then assess our bowling.