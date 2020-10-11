SRH vs RR LIVE Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hyderabad had defeated Kings XI Punjab in their last match and now their effort will be to maintain their winning order. It also seems easy for him in front of Rajasthan because the winning team of 2008, which had shown strength in the beginning, has gradually lost its rhythm and is facing defeat. There is no consistency in his performance, nor are his star players able to show the form he showed in the beginning.

In this match, Rajasthan’s Ben Stokes was expected to play who has completed his quarantine period on Saturday, but after the match played against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Smith said that the situation is still on whether Stokes will play in the next match. Not clear because they have not practiced. Smith said, “Stokes has not practiced much, his quarantine is over tomorrow. So it remains to be seen if he plays in the next match.”

If Stokes play, it will be a big relief for Rajasthan and he will get the strength he needs in the middle order along with bowling. Stokes, along with his country’s Jofra Archer, will create a strong bowling attack for the team. But if they do not come, then Rajasthan is at a loss. But one player does not win the match to the team. For this it is necessary that the rest of the players also contribute. Captain Steve Smith, Jose Butler and Sanju Samson are calm after the initial growl and are not getting runs off their bats.

At the same time, in their last match in bowling, Rajasthan did not allow Delhi Capitals to score big in a match played on a small ground like Sharjah Cricket Stadium. But it will have to be seen whether the Rajasthan bowlers are able to maintain their tight performance. Talking about Hyderabad at the same time, his bow is heavy on Rajasthan and the reason for this is his bowling. Even after Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s exit, there has not been much impact on the team and the bowlers of the team have done well. In the face of weak Rajasthan, this bowling can prove to be aggressive and dangerous.

Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed and T. Natarajan have shared the pace of fast bowling, so no one can have a better team than Rashid Khan in spin. In batting, the team will have to remain confident of their top order. The fanfare that David Warner and Johnny Bairstow awaited was seen in the last match against Kings XI Punjab. Both added 160 runs for the first wicket. If both of them retain the same form then it will be a problem for Rajasthan. Apart from these two, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson are expected to score.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T.V. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Ankit Rajput, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Jose Butler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank McCarde, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Karthik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudh Joshi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran.