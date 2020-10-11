The 13th season of Indian Premier Lagi (IPL) saw another thrilling contest. In this high voltage match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was defeated by Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets. In the match, Hyderabad scored 158 for 4 wickets batting first. In reply Rajasthan started badly and 3 batsmen were dismissed for 26 runs. But Rahul Tewatia (45 not out, 28 balls, 4 fours and two sixes) and Ryan Parag (42 not out, 26 balls, 2 fours and 2 sixes) made a stormy batting in the slog overs, scoring 163 runs with one ball to Rajasthan. He won the royal victory. Ryan Parag scored the winning six. Please tell that in the same way, Rahul won Rajasthan against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah.

Rajasthan had a poor start, 3 wickets fell at 26

Rajasthan Royals started off chasing the target of 159 runs did not start well. Ben Stokes, playing for the first time in the tournament, was sent by Smith to open, but he was bowled by Khalil Ahmed for 5 runs. After this, Steve Smith remained unlucky and was run out at the hands of T. Natarajan at the precise throw of Vijay Shankar in a fast-paced run. He also scored 5 runs. In the very next over, Khalil caught Jos Buttler (16) behind Bairstow at the hands of Bairstow to reduce the score to 26 for 3.

Rashid Khan outplayed Uthappa and Sanju

In the middle overs, Rashid Khan took the front and gave Rajasthan two shocks. He first lbw to Robin Uthappa (18), who is struggling with poor form, then dodges Sanju Samson with a waving ball. Uthappa had taken DRS, but the field umpire’s decision did not change. He was caught in front of the wicket. Samson played 26 runs with the help of 3 fours in 25 balls.

Rahul and Ryan Parag turned around like this

The effect of falling 7 wickets was that no boundary came from 10th to 15.5 overs and the pace of runs slowed down. On the last ball of the 16th over, Ryan Parag opened his hand with a six off Khalili, then in the next over, Rahul Tewatia gave Sandeep Sharma a six off midwicket with the first ball. In this over, Ryan Parag also hit two fours. Rashid Khan, who came to the 18th over, got Rajasthan into the match by hitting 3 consecutive fours.

Ryan Parag’s winning six

In the 19th over, T. Natarajan got 14 runs and the road to Rajasthan became easy. On the 5th ball of the 20th over, Khalil Ahmed was given a six by Ryan Parag to give the team victory. The match-winning 85 runs partnership between the two. Khalil Ahmed and Rashid Khan took two wickets each for Hyderabad.

Manish Pandey was the hero of Hyderabad’s innings

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals held Sunrisers Hyderabad to a score of 158 for four despite Manish Pandey’s half-century from the bowlers’ fine performance led by Jofra Archer. Sunrisers batsmen struggled to play big shots most of the time in front of sharp bowling by Archer (one wicket for 25 runs), Karthik Tyagi (one wicket for 29 runs) and Unadkat (one wicket for 31 runs).

Pandey (54) and Kane Williamson (22 not out off 12 balls), however, played some good shots in the final overs to bring the team’s score closer to 160 runs. The Sunrisers team managed to add 62 runs in the final five overs. Captain David Warner also played a fine innings of 48 runs.



Slow and poor start

Warner won the toss and decided to bat first, after which the team started off slow. The pair of Warner and Johnny Bairstow managed only six runs in the first three overs. Warner hit the first four of the innings on leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal in the fourth over while Bairstow welcomed Karthik Tyagi with a six over square leg. Bairstow, however, caught Sanju Samson on the boundary in an attempt to repeat the same shot on the next ball. Bairstow scored 16 runs off 19 balls with a six.

Only 26 runs made in Powerplay

The Sunrisers team could only manage 26 runs for one wicket in the Powerplay. Manish Pandey hit Rahul Tewatia while Warner hit a six over Gopal. Sunrisers 50 runs were completed in the ninth over. Warner was shocked by Stokes returning to New Zealand after spending time with his ailing father. Despite some big shots, the Royals bowlers did not allow Warner and Pandey to score runs. The pressure to increase the run speed was on Warner and he missed the straight ball in an attempt to play a big shot on Archer and bowled. He hit three fours and two sixes in his 38-ball innings.

Manish Pandey’s Fifty

Pandey completed a century of team runs in the 16th over with fours on Tewatia and then hit a six in the same over. He hit a 40-ball half-century with fours and then a run on Tyagi. Pandey then caught Tevatiya off the ball of Unadkat. He hit three fours and two sixes in 44 balls. Williamson hit two sixes in the 19th over over Archer while Priyam Garg (15) hit a six over Unadkat.