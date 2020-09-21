Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 10 in the third match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Batting first, debutant star Devdutt Padikkal (56) and AB de Villiers (51) scored 163 for 5 wickets in 20 overs, thanks to FIFTY. In response, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team were able to score 153 runs for the loss of all 10 wickets in 19.4 overs. In this way, Virat’s team started the tournament with a win.

David Warner is unlucky

Hyderabad started off chasing a target of 164 runs, but skipper David Warner was a bit unlucky. Bairstow’s straight drive hit the stumps while bowling Umesh Yadav’s hand and Warner had to return for 6 runs. However, the way Manish Pandey and Bairstow batted after that was worth watching. Both of them took the news of Bangalore bowlers fiercely.

Manish and Bairstow gave Sanjeevani

On the second ball of the 7th over, Sundar was hit by Manish Pandey for a six and took the team beyond 50. Bairstow was also seen destroyer batting at the other end. After 10 overs, the team’s score was 78 for just 1 wicket. After a brisk start, Manish Pandey headed to Fifty to make easy catches at the hands of Navdeep Saini in the process of blowing Chahal to six. He scored 34 runs in 33 balls with the help of 3 fours and a six. His wicket fell on the last ball of the 12th over. He and Bairstow shared a 71-run partnership for the second wicket.

Chahal did two victims in one over, game was done

After Pandey, Bairstow took the front and completed the half century in 37 balls. While Hyderabad were 43 runs away from victory, this batsman was clean bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Bairstow scored 61 runs in 43 balls with 6 fours and two sixes before being dismissed on the second ball of the 16th over. On the next ball, Chahal was also bowled by Vijay Shankar. He could not open the account.

Priyam and Abhishek were flops

After this, Priyam Garg was clean bowled by Shivam Dubey after scoring 10 runs, while Abhishek Sharma remained unlucky and ran into fellow Rashid Khan in a fast-paced run. Josh reached the stumps on Umesh’s exact throw before he reached the crease. Now the match started looking difficult for Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was expected, but he was bowled off Saini’s ball without opening the account. In the same over, Saini also bowled Rashid Khan (6).



The thrill of Bangalore’s innings

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore set a target of 164 in front of Sunrisers Hyderabad with the help of debutant Devadatta Padikal (56) and AB de Muellers (51). Bangalore, however, got some 10-20 runs behind in terms of the way they got started. He scored 163 runs losing four wickets in 20 overs. In the end, de Villiers batted fast but if there was another batsman like him from the other end, the team could have scored more.

De Villiers’s blast in the slog overs

De Villiers faced 30 balls and hit four fours and two sixes in his innings. At the same time, Devdutt played a half-century innings with the help of eight fours in 42 balls. Devdutt is making his IPL debut with this match. While Devdutt gave the team a strong start, De Villiers gave the team a good score in the last over, scoring fast runs. He was run out in the last over.

Devdatta Chhaye

However, in the middle overs, Hyderabad bowlers kept a check on the Bangalore batsmen, due to which they could not stand a huge score. Devdutt, who started the innings with Aaron Finch, impressed with his aggressive style. He teamed up with Finch and scored fast. Finch fully supported this young batsman and while rotating well, gave Devdutt a chance to score runs.

Devdutt completed his half-century in 36 balls by hitting a four. However, Vijay Shankar ended his innings. His wicket fell at a total score of 90. Finch was dismissed in the next over on the same score. Finch scored 29 runs off 27 balls with the help of a four and two sixes. After these two, Kohli and de Villiers were on the field, but could not increase the rung.



Virat Kohli cheaply out

Bangalore lost the third wicket as Virat Kohli. Kohli scored 14 runs off 13 balls. Kohli’s wicket fell at a total score of 123. After Kohli’s departure, de Villiers did his job well and gave a challenging score to the team playing big shots in the end overs. Shivam Dubey was run out on the last ball. He scored seven runs. Joshua Philippe remained unbeaten on one run. For Hyderabad, T. Natarajan, Shankar and Abhishek took one wicket each.