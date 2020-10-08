Today in the Indian Premier League 2020, there is a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. This season’s 22nd match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the match, they have decided to bat first by winning the toss against Kings XI Punjab. Hyderabad have made a change in their team. The team has included Khalil Ahmed in the playing XI replacing Siddharth Kaul.

At the same time, Punjab has made three changes. The team has included Prabhasimran Singh, Arshadip Singh and Mujib ur Rehman, replacing Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan and Sarfaraz Khan. It was expected that Universal boss Chris Gayle would return in this match, but it did not happen. There were 3 changes to the team, but Gayle is still waiting.

Position in point table

Both teams have played five matches each. Kings XI have won just one of the five matches and are at the bottom of the points table. At the same time Sunrisers have four points and have won two matches.



Journey of both teams

The Sunrisers lost in their first two matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders and then bounced back to beat the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. However, the team led by David Warner lost against Mumbai Indians.

Talking about Kings XI Punjab, it will be trying to break the chain of losses for three consecutive matches. The team lost in a super over against Delhi Capitals. He then defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, he lost consistently in matches against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Top 2 batsmen who have scored the most runs in tournament

KL Rahul (302) and Mayank Agarwal (272) are from Kings XI Punjab – but still the team is not able to walk on the winning track.



Head-to-head (14 matches total, Sunrisers Hyderabad – 10 | Kings XI Punjab – 4)

There have been a total of 14 matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab out of which Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 10 times and Kings XI Punjab have won four matches. Talking about the last five matches, Kings XI have won three.

Playing xi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, T. Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Prabhasimran Singh, Arshadip Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujib ur Rehman, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.