Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) stormy batsman Nicholas Pooran hit a half century in just 17 balls. It is the fastest half-century of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Puran did this against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Not only this, it is also the second fastest half-century in the IPL by Kings XI Punjab.

Caribbean batsman Puran came on the batting ground when Punjab was struggling with losing the opening wicket. But Puran came thinking that whatever happens, he has to bat in his own style. He also got to see. He fiercely targeted Abdul Samad, who came for the 9th over of the innings. In this over, he completed a half century in just 17 balls, hitting 4 sixes and a four. Samad scored 28 runs in this over.

Puran was dismissed for 77 from 37 balls. During this, he hit 5 fours and 7 sixes. He was implicated in his spin by the charismatic spinner Rashid Khan. Let us tell you that before this, Sunrisers Hyderabad set a target of 202 runs against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL-13 match being played at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

The yet-to-be-seated opening pair of Hyderabad’s David Warner and Johnny Bairstow batted hard in this match to take the team to 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Bairstow hit seven fours and six sixes in his innings of 97 runs facing just 55 balls. Warner scored 52 runs off 40 balls. He hit five fours and a six in his innings. Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets for Punjab.