IPL 2020: In the match played on Thursday in the Indian Premier League 2020, the team of Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated their rival team Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs. Captain David Warner and Johnny Bairstow’s half-century and deadly bowling of Rashid Khan and Khalil Ahmed played a key role in this victory of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After the victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner praised spinner bowler Rashid Khan, saying that he is a world class bowler who kept the team of Kings XI Punjab under pressure due to his lethal bowling. Because of this, his team won in the end. In this match, Rashid Khan took three wickets in his name. Rashid’s superb bowling can be gauged from the fact that he gave just 12 runs in his spell of four overs. There was also an over maiden from it.

While batting first, the Hyderabad team set a target of 202 runs to win in front of the Punjab team due to half-centuries from captain David Warner and Johnny Bairstow in 20 overs. At the same time, the Punjab side did not have a good start, Nicholas Pooran scored 77 runs from Panjav.

Bairstow scored 97 runs in 55 balls with the help of six sixes and seven fours while batting first. At the same time, a partnership of 160 runs for the first wicket with Warner. Warner was dismissed for 52 runs in this match. Due to which the Sunrisers team managed to score 201 runs for six wickets.

Hyderabad bowler Rashid Khan took three wickets for 12 runs, Khalil took two wickets for 24 runs and T Natarajan took two wickets for 24 runs and defeated Punjab’s team by 69 runs.

