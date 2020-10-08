Warner-Bairstow gave a dream debut After winning the toss, the decision to bat first appeared to go in favor of Hyderabad. The opening pair of David Warner and Johnny Bairstow gave the team a solid start. Both of them scored 58 runs without losing any wickets in the powerplay.

Johnny Bairstow added color, Sunrisers 160 runs without losing wickets Johnny Bairstow started showing his influence in the match after watching the team in the powerplay. He made his fifty in 28 balls, which included 5 fours and 2 sixes. This is his third fifty this season. Bairstow was dismissed for 97 off 55 balls. He hit 7 fours and 6 sixes in this innings. Meanwhile, there was also Johnny Bairstow Lucky, who got his life from KL Rahul when he was playing for just 19 runs. Rahul left a challenging catch on Shami’s ball. Bairstow received the title of man of the match for this magnificent innings.

Bowling of Kings XI Punjab seen colorless The Punjab team, which was ranked 8th in the table, was already under pressure and their bowlers performed well here and increased the pressure on them. The bowling of Punjab looked dull in front of both openers. Warner-Bairstow had added 160 runs in 15 overs. On this score, Ravi Vishnoi made Warner (52) and Bairstow their victim. After this Manish Pandey (1) also returned to the pavilion soon.

Ravi Vishnoi-Arshdeep overturned Sunrisers score 160 without losing wickets. From here, Punjab’s team looked completely out of the match. But in the 16th over, Ravi Vishnoi took the wicket of both the openers and gave the team a chance to return. After this, he made Abdul Samad his victim as the third wicket. Meanwhile Arshdeep Singh, playing his first match of the season, also took 2 wickets in the form of Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg. Because of these two, Sunrisers lost their 6 wickets till adding the last 41 runs.

Kings’ poor start, captain Rahul and Mayank also not run out In front of the huge target of 202 runs, Punjab required that their information opening pair should have a strong base here. But Mayank Agarwal (9), looking in great touch, was caught in a foul by KL Rahul and he was run out. Simran Singh was then caught on a brilliant catch by Ryan Parag. Captain Rahul also returned with just 11 runs off 16 balls. In this way, Punjab lost under pressure from the beginning after losing 3 wickets for 58 runs.

Nicholas Pooran took over, lashed fours and sixes Nicholas Puran, who landed at number 4 in this match, gave everything that the team needed for this innings. Punjab was continuously losing wickets from one end but at the other end they did not let any pressure on themselves. Puran smashed 77 from 37 balls, including 5 fours and 7 sixes. But he did not get any support from any other batsman.

The wickets kept falling from the other end, Punjab at 132 At one end, Nicholas Puran set his foot as if Angad had a leg. Puran was scoring boldly. But Puran, who came on batting after the second wicket fell, did not get along with the next 4 batsmen, including captain Rahul. The Punjab team continued to lose wickets and eventually Puran was also dismissed. Glenn Maxwell (7) flopped once again. The entire team of Sunrisers were all out for 132 runs and suffered a crushing defeat of 69 runs here.

