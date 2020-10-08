SRH vs KXIP: The 22nd match of IPL 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Both teams will be face to face at Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 07:30 pm today. There will be a toss of the match at seven o’clock. Hyderabad has won two matches so far this season. At the same time, Punjab has got only one victory so far. In such a situation, both teams will try their best to win this match.

With the injury of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the problem of Hyderabad has increased considerably. However, he has a foreign bowler in the form of Billy Stanlake, but the team can give Khalil Ahmed a chance in this match instead of Siddharth Kaul. Johnny Bairstow, David Warner, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan can be four overseas players from Hyderabad.

At the same time, the team of Punjab can also make many changes in this match. Given the poor performance of the team in the tournament, Chris Gayle and Mujib ur Rehman can get a chance against Hyderabad. In such a situation, Glenn Maxwell and Chris Jordan can be discharged from the team.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. Along with this, Shabnam (dew) will also play an important role here.

Kings XI Punjab likely playing XI

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell / Chris Gayle, Sarfraz Khan, K Gautam, Mujib ur Rehman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s probable playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma and Khalil Ahmed.