Dubai: After half-centuries from Johnny Bairstow and David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs in the Indian Premier League on Thursday with the sharp bowling of Rashid Khan and Khalil Ahmed. Nicholas Pooran (77) in front of the great bowling of Punjab team Rashid (3 for 12), Khalil (2 for 24) and T Natarajan (2 for 24) chasing the Sunrisers target of 202 runs. Despite a stormy innings, he was reduced to 132 runs in 16.5 overs. Puran hit five fours and seven sixes in his 37-ball innings. Apart from him, no other batsman of the team could even cross the 11-run mark.

Bairstow played an innings of 97 runs

Earlier, Bairstow scored a 97-run stand in 55 balls with the help of six sixes and seven fours in addition to a 160-run partnership for the first wicket with Warner (52), helping the Sunrisers to 201 for six. doing. The Punjab team was brought back in the final five overs by leg-spinners Ravi Bishnoi (three wickets for 29 runs) and Arshdeep Singh (two wickets for 33 runs) in which the Sunrisers could add only 41 runs.

Punjab’s path to play off difficult

This is Sunrisers third win in six matches and the team has reached third place with six points. On the other hand, after the fourth consecutive defeat of the Punjab team, there are only two points from a win in six matches and the last runner-up team is finding it difficult to make a place in the play-off.

Poor start of punjab

Getting off to chase the target, Punjab started poorly and the team lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal (09) in the second over, who was run out due to a misunderstanding with captain Lokesh Rahul. Prabhasimran Singh too, after scoring 11 runs, gave easy catch to Priyam Garg off Khalil’s ball.

The Punjab team scored 45 for two in the power play. Puran welcomed left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma with two consecutive sixes but in the same over, Rahul Kane Williamson was caught and returned to the pavilion. He scored 11 runs in 16 balls. Puran completed the half-century in just 17 balls with three sixes and a four off the first four balls of leg-spinner Abdul Samad. He then hit another six which led to 28 runs in the over.

Natarajan got 2 wickets

T Natarajan dropped Glenn Maxwell’s catch in the 11th over with his own ball but could not take advantage of it and in the same over, Garg was run out on the exact target. He scored seven runs. The century of the team’s runs was completed in this over. Rashid Khan bowled Mandeep Singh (06) and gave Punjab a fifth blow, while Khalil sent Mujib ur Rehman (01) to the pavilion.

After this Rashid caught Puran at the backward point by Natraj and broke the true hope of the Punjab team. Punjab’s team needed 76 runs to win in the last five overs and Punjab’s team was far behind. Natarajan ensured Sunrisers victory by sending Sheldon Cottrell (00) and Arshadip (00) to the pavilion.

Hyderabad started well

Earlier, Sunrisers captain Warner decided to bat first after winning the toss and together with Bairstow gave the team a stormy start. Warner opened the account with two consecutive fours on Sheldon Cottrell while Bairstow also extended his innings with a four over Mujib ur Rehman. Bairstow hit three fours in Cottrell’s next over.

Bairstow was lucky to score 19 runs when Rahul hit a difficult catch off Mohammed Shami. Warner hit two consecutive fours in this over. Sunrisers scored 58 runs without losing wickets in the power play. Bairstow welcomed Bishnoi with two sixes and a four and then completed a half-century in 28 balls with two runs in the 10th over over Arshdeep. The century of the team’s runs was also completed in this over. This is the fifth century partnership between Warner and Bairstow.

Warner completed the 46th half-century in 37 balls with one run off Mujib in the 14th over. Bairstow took the team’s score to 150 runs with two consecutive sixes in the same over. Rahul turned the ball over to Bishnai in the over in the 16th over, this proved to be the turning point. Bishnoi also lured Bairstow after Warner was caught by Maxwell on the first ball, while only one run scored in this over. Warner faced five balls and hit five fours and a six.

Arshdeep caught Manish Pandey (01) in the next over on his own ball, which caused Punjab to lose three wickets in seven balls. Bishnoi also sent Abdul Samad (08) to the pavilion, while Arshdeep ended Priyam Garg’s (00) innings. Sunrisers lost five wickets within 15 runs. Kane Williamson (20 not out) hit a four and a six off Shami’s consecutive balls in the final over which helped the team cross the 200-run mark.

