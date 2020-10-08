Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 69 runs in a match of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. Hyderabad, batting first, scored 201 runs at the loss of 6 wickets. In response, the Punjab team, chasing a target of 202 runs, scored 132 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 16.5 overs. Johnny Bairstow (97 runs), David Warner (52 runs) and Rashad Khan (12/4) were the heroes of Hyderabad’s victory in the match. This is Hyderabad’s third win in 6 matches and has moved up to number three in the points table with 6 points. On the other hand, Punjab are at the bottom of the points table with 5 defeats in 6 matches.

Poor start of punjab

Punjab, facing a huge score, did not get the expected start. His first blow came in the form of Mayank Agarwal (9), who scored a century in the tournament. He was run out by Khalil Ahmed at the exact throw of David Warner. After this, Prabhasimran (11), playing his first match, was caught by Priyam Garg off Khalil Ahmed, while captain KL Rahul (11) was caught by Williamson by Abhishek Sharma and the team scored 58 for 3 wickets.

Nicholas Pooran

Half century in Puran’s 17 balls

After KL Rahul’s dismissal, Nicholas Pooran took charge of the attack and completed the half century in just 17 balls, hitting Abdul Samad, who came to the 9th over, hitting 4 sixes and a four. This is the fastest fifty of the season. Samad scored 28 runs in this over. However, while Puran was expecting runs, Maxi was also expected, but he was run out on a personal score of just 7 runs.

Read- IPL 2020: Stormy batsman Nicholas Pooran studded in 17 balls, fastest FIFTY of the season

Wicket fell again like this

Mandeep (6) was bowled by Rashid Khan after Maxwell. Puran, who was batting at the other end, was dismissed for 77 from 37 balls. During this, he hit 5 fours and 7 sixes. He was also implicated by the charismatic spinner Rashid Khan in his spin. Mujib ur Rehman (1) wicket to Khaleel Ahmed. After this, no batsman could survive and the entire team was reduced to 132 runs in 16.5 overs. Apart from Rashid Khan for Hyderabad, T. Natarajan and Khalil Ahmed took two wickets each while one wicket was held by Abhishek Sharma.

Johnny Bairstow and David Warner.

Bairstow and Warner’s great break

Earlier, a half-century between Johnny Bairstow (97) and David Warner (52) and a century partnership between the two helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to 201 for 6 against Kings XI Punjab. Bairstow also scored a 97-run partnership for the first wicket with Warner (52) in addition to playing 97 off 55 balls with six sixes and 7 fours. The Sunrisers were brought back in the final five overs by leg-spinners Ravi Bishnoi (three wickets for 29 runs) and Arshdeep Singh (two wickets for 33 runs) in which the Sunrisers could add only 41 runs.

Read- Warner and Bairstow’s batting makes ‘bowlers’ among bowlers, included in two special record list



Bairstow gets life

Sunrisers captain Warner decided to bat first after winning the toss and teamed up with Bairstow to give the team a stormy start. Warner opened the account with two consecutive fours on Sheldon Cottrell while Bairstow also extended his innings with a four over Mujib ur Rehman. Bairstow hit three fours in Cottrell’s next over. Bairstow, however, was lucky on scoring 19 when his difficult catch was dropped by Mohammad Shami’s Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul. Warner hit two consecutive fours in the same over.

Read- Bairstow, who spoiled the condition of Punjab bowlers on the century missed, rained fours and sixes

Both studded stormy Fifty

Sunrisers scored 58 runs without losing wickets in the power play. Bairstow welcomed leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi with two sixes and a four and then completed a 28-ball half-century with two runs off Arshdeep in the 10th over. The century of the team’s runs in the same over was also completed. This is the fifth century partnership between Warner and Bairstow. Bairstow continued his aggressive approach, scoring 20 runs in the over, hitting two sixes and a four off consecutive balls of Maxwell. Warner completed the 46th half-century off 37 balls with one run off Mujib in the 14th over. Bairstow took the team’s score to 150 runs with two consecutive sixes in the same over.

Read- After being bowled, Dhoni posed with the picture, said – He watched his practice for hours.

The wicket fell again like this

Rahul turned the ball over to Bishnai in the over in the 16th over, this proved to be the turning point. Bishnoi also lured Bairstow after Warner was caught by Maxwell on the very first ball, scoring just one run in this over. Warner faced five fours and a six while facing 40 balls. Arshdeep caught Manish Pandey (01) in the next over with his own ball, which resulted in Punjab losing three wickets in seven balls. Bishnoi also sent Abdul Samad (08) to the pavilion while Arshdeep ended Priyam Garg’s (00) innings. Sunrisers lost five wickets within 15 runs. Kane Williamson (20 not out) hit a four and a six off Shami’s successive balls in the final over which helped the team cross the 200-run mark.