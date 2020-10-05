Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have performed poorly so far due to the failure of the bowlers, will be dependent on the team’s batsmen when they face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Kings XI have lost four out of five matches so far and are at the bottom of the table. The Sunrisers have lost three matches, winning two and finishing sixth. The strong side of Kings XI is his opening pair.

Captain KL Rahul is in excellent form and has scored two half-centuries and a century while Mayank Agarwal has scored a century and a half-century. Both of them have played the main responsibility in batting so far. Nicholas Pooran is also playing a good role, but Glenn Maxwell is yet to play. But despite good batting, Kings XI suffered defeat due to their disappointing bowling. Except Mohammed Shami, none of his other bowlers have consistently performed well.

Hyderabad’s batting is strong

His bowlers could not defend the score of 223 against Rajasthan Royals. In the last match against Chennai Super Kings, he lost by ten wickets despite giving a target of 178 runs. In such a situation, he now has to face the Sunrisers who have batsmen like Johnny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson in the top order. All of them would like to take advantage of the weaknesses of Kings XI bowlers. The Sunrisers suffered a 34-run loss to Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

The Sunrisers lost the first two matches due to middle-order failure. In such a situation, Williamson had to be placed in the playing XI instead of an all-rounder which strengthened his middle order. Captain Warner has had to rely on the young Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad as an option for the fifth bowler. This also benefited him and he won two consecutive matches. But the team has suffered a setback due to injury due to injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the main fast bowler.

Pressure will be on Natarajan and Rashid

Sunrisers’ attack has weakened in the absence of Bhubaneswar. Except T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul have scored runs. Samad has also proved expensive and Warner had to bowl to Williamson against Mumbai. In such a situation, there will be a lot of pressure on Natarajan and spinner Rashid Khan in the match against Kings XI. Sunrisers have the option of keeping veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan and Fabian Allen of the West Indies in the playing XI but Williamson will have to sit out if they are placed in the team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Srivats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav , Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yara, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Porel, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Willogen.

note- The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.